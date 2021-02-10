To The Daily Sun,
This is in reference to Chuck McGee's letter in the Feb. 10 Daily Sun. It really made me laugh where he referred to President Biden's several executive orders he signed in the first week of his presidency. He compared his action to what Hitler did in Germany, Chavez in Venezuela and other dictator type heads of state. Actually what President Biden did was undo the damage that ex-president Trump did when he signed his executive orders the same week he became president. Going by his logic: was ex-president Trump following Hitler's, Chavez' steps or what?
J. Michael Bureau
Merrimack
