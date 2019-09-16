To The Daily Sun,
For several years, I served with Peter Spanos in the Legislature and on the County Delegation. Peter is now campaigning to be Laconia’s mayor. I support him without reservation.
There have been several letters praising Peter for his business and money management skills, all of which I agree with. The things I want to bring to your attention are a bit different, but are things you should also treasure in a mayor. Peter is very thoughtful, a good decision-maker, a fellow who listens closely to all concerns, is kind, fair, insightful and always extremely polite. It would be difficult to find a better person for Laconia’s mayor.
Herb Vadney
Meredith
