To The Daily Sun,
There is an old saying the goes, “Do not throw good money after bad.” It is time to let go of the Colonial Theatre renovation project. Let go of the fact that the taxpayers have put in and committed too much money into a project that was questionable at best. Good people have tried and hoped that the renovation of the theater would stimulate the downtown, but there is much to be cleaned up that this project would not solve.
Please, city councilors, put no more money into this project. Take the loss and let it go.
Marge Linn
Laconia
