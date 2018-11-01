To The Daily Sun,
To residents of Gilford and Meredith: Glenn Aldrich has been our state legislator and county delegation representative long enough. Aldrich’s voting record at the state and county level demonstrates a total lack of understanding or care for people in this county who value public education, health care, justice, families, sustainable energy, jobs and reasonable gun safety. Voting records have consequences.
Here is a sampling of his voting record in Concord:
On HB-525, he voted against education stabilization grants,
On SB-247, he voted against creating a fund to prevent childhood lead poisoning,
On HB-592, he voted to repeal the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) which supports clean renewable sustainable energy,
On HB-628, he voted against establishing a family leave insurance program,
On HB-587, he voted against prohibiting counselors from performing sexual identity conversion therapy on minors,
On HB-1566 and 1542, he voted to allow the open carry of guns in certain places like churches and college campuses,
On HCR-13, he voted against a resolution condemning hate crime,
On HB-1264, he voted to deny student voting rights,
On HB-1319, he voted against the prohibition of discrimination based on gender identity,
On SB-313, he voted against the expansion of Medicaid,
On SB-391, he voted against insuring sexual assault survivor rights,
On SB-421, he voted against allowing pharmacists to write year-long contraceptive prescriptions,
On SB-365 and SB-446, he voted against support for local, renewable wood biomass and solar energy,
At the county level, Aldrich voted to severely cut or eliminate opioid recovery programs, key social service and economic development programs, and to deny Gunstock its ability to take its normal Revenue Anticipation Note (RAN), which would cost taxpayers nothing, putting this key regional economic driver at risk of closing.
Voters in Gilford and Meredith have the opportunity to send Glenn Aldrich home on November 6. I urge you to vote Aldrich out. In these elections, vote Democratic.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.