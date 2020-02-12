To The Daily Sun,
I would like to express my joy at seeing a competitive run for the position of town clerk in Meredith. Seeing good citizens of the town exercise their right to run for office and make this town a better place is refreshing. Change is good. Change does not mean those who held the position before did a bad job, it just means it’s time for fresh eyes, ears, and blood.
In the anticipation of change and new ideas, I would like to say that I fully support and endorse Stacey Bivolcic’s run for town clerk. I have known her many years and in different aspects of life. I have known her as a vibrant and talented vet tech in the veterinary field of medicine, I have known her as the Deputy town clerk of Meredith, and I have known her also as a loyal friend.
Stacey has always been a dependable worker. I have always been able to count on her for anything I needed anywhere. She is highly organized and has a great way of paying attention to the details many others miss. She is honest and loyal, she shoots from the hip and tells you how it is, but never makes you feel uncomfortable or wide of the mark.
She is highly skilled in personal communication, she can make you see the silver lining of every grey cloud. She is clear-cut, and cares about her client’s needs and how they get them met. Her expertise in efficiency and multitasking is clear to anyone who ever been waited on by her at town hall. Stacey meets every challenge with vigor and a smile.
If you believe in transformation, growth and the prospect of new ideas, I urge you to please vote for Stacey Bivolcic this election term. It’s time for change.
Kelly Bennett
Meredith
