To The Daily Sun,
Hooray for media filling a real need. Let me share what NHPR achieved, covering Exeter's SB-2 Deliberative Session. Attendance at that in Exeter is about 100 out of 15,000 voters. (We can have 150 or more out of 2,500 Sanbornton voters come to traditional Town Meeting — and with a $5 million-plus construction project to be considered — noticed as a warrant article —pick up your town report at town offices — attendance will probably blossom larger.)
The live-coverage by NHPR at Exeter included a phenomenon that can happen at the Deliberative Session of SB-2 — warrant articles' numbers can be amended, by vote of those present. In Exeter a citizen's warrant article, arrived at with petition signatures, called for a 3 percent cap on spending by the town. From the floor came an amendment — make that a 30 percent cap on spending. An elderly-voiced man made the point that if your house is on fire or you need police help, you won't like having a cut budget if that means you wait for service and it might not be timely. He also said, "We are responsible citizens before we are taxpayers; that's the way it should be and has been." Those present went with the 30 percent tax cap, making the article ridiculous. When Exeter's voters get into the booth with their ballot, those not at the Deliberative Session (a huge majority) will react with "What?" on that question.
However, if they listen to NHPR or if their local paper covers the Deliberative Session, they will know why they so easily vote "No" on that amended question.
Does what unfolded with Exeter and its SB-2 situation make the case for replacing traditional Town Meeting? No. It's very serious business to lose traditional Town Meeting. Sanbornton keeps defeating SB-2. Let that be the case now, too, as we are responsible citizens and know what we stand to lose if SB-2 passes. Keep Sanbornton's Town Meeting.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
