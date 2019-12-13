Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

A mix of rain and freezing rain this evening...changing to all rain. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A mix of rain and freezing rain this evening...changing to all rain. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.