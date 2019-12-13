To The Daily Sun,
The letter-writer who complained about the Laconia Post Office not delivering the grocery store fliers should have done some investigating before writing her letter.
It is not the fault of the post office, it is the fault of the firm which prints them. The post office cannot deliver them if they don’t have them. The Laconia Post Office did not receive the fliers until Tuesday because the printing firm did not deliver them until then.
This is not the first time this problem has occurred.
If the letter-writer had checked with the managers of the stores, as I did, she would have known this.
Gordon D. King
Laconia
