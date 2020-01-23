To The Daily Sun,
As a citizen of the United States of America, I appreciate our veterans for all they’ve done. So it alarms me, when I have done some research, that many veterans do not receive the help they require. I knew that problems existed, though not the scale of it; but after some research, it seems that the grim reality is that many veterans don’t seek or get the mental health support they need.
From what I’ve gathered, it seems that the stigma of being “weak” for getting help is a dangerous thing. I feel like this needs to be addressed within the country.
While I don’t have any perfect solutions to give, I feel like the best possible route is to bring awareness to the issue. The real problem is how little mental help people receive for various complications that keep them from it, or how many veterans refuse to get help due to a dangerous stigma. We need to change the perception that getting help is a sign of weakness; in fact, it requires strength to seek help. Family members should encourage this and be there for veterans so they don’t shy away.
I feel like it is our duty as citizens of the country our soldiers fought to protect to, in turn, let them rely on us to help them after all they’ve done. So, the awareness needs to spread so we can help the veterans who need it still.
Let’s all try to make the vets we know feel like they are valued and help them live healthy lives.
Owen Donahue
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.