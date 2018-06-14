To The Daily Sun,
The Lakeshore ReDevelopment Planning Commission (LRPC), not to be confused with the Lakes Region Planning Commission, is entering its second year of planning the further disposition of the former Laconia State School property. It is critical that area residents take every opportunity to weigh in on the work being done. The LRPC held a public hearing last week that presented a real estate market analysis of the site an three re-development scenarios. This information can be found on these web links:
Real Estate Market Analysis (Draft, 2018)
(https://das.nh.gov/lrpc/documents/strategic-planning/camoin/draft-report-v2-market-analysis-lakes-region-state-of-nh.pdf)
Summary of Redevelopment Scenarios (Draft, 2018)
(https://das.nh.gov/lrpc/documents/strategic-planning/camoin/summary-redevelopment-scenarios-lakes-region-state-of-nh.pdf)
Comments on these proposals are being accepted until June 16 at: georgebald99@gmail.com
The charge to and work of the LRPC can be monitored at the website:
https://das.nh.gov/lrpc/index.aspx
Rick DeMark
Meredith
