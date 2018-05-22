To The Daily Sun,
I want to extend my sincere thanks to the Belmont Baseball organization and the Belmont Rotary members. Thank you one and all for the award that I was presented on opening day of the Belmont Little League season. Everyone knew about it, but me, and it was a complete surprise!
We were new to town in 1972. In the spring of 1973 our son wanted to participate in Little League baseball, so we went to the meeting in order for him to join. At that time, I found that the team only had T-shirts. I offered to provide uniforms for the team and they accepted. This was the beginning of the “C&S Sales” team sponsorship which continued for the next 45 years.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Belmont Little League for doing such a great job all these years. The coaches and helpers have given much of their time to teach the basics and love for the sport. The proof of their success is in the high school baseball players, so job well done!
Thank you for the Belmont Rotary for taking over the team sponsorship and keeping C&S Sales on the T-shirts.
I was not expecting an award, but was pleasantly surprised and humbled to receive such recognition. Thank you to everyone involved with the presentation. It meant a lot to me and it has been a pleasure being a part of the Belmont Baseball organization over the years.
Chet Lewandoski
Belmont
