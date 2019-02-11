To The Daily Sun,
Tens of millions of Americans deeply despise Trump. And rightly so, because he is the antithesis of everything decent, rational, and just. It has nothing to do with him winning the election. It is all about who he is and what he stands for. Recent leaks reveal that most White House aides hate him. It is bad enough that he is clueless about science, technology, economics, history, religion, geography, and political science but then he pretends he knows more than the experts in those areas. He is roundly mocked for this. He is the king of Dunning-Kruger, the nation's Village Idiot in Chief. And that is only the beginning.
He is a racist and this goes back to 1973 when the U.S. Department of Justice sued the Trump Management Corporation for violating the Fair Housing Act. Officials found that Trump had refused to rent to black tenants and lied to black applicants about whether apartments were available. Throughout his life, he has picked the scab of race relations in this country with racist dog whistles and code like "I am a nationalist." White supremacist propaganda claims that Blacks have a lower IQ than whites, which is why Trump claimed Maxine Waters has a "low IQ."
He is a xenophobe with typical fascist rhetoric and views about most non-whites and non-Christians. (Why can't we get people from Norway instead of [expletive] hole countries?) He launched his campaign demonizing Mexicans as murderers and rapists. Being a fascist fear-monger, he doesn't care that immigrants, legal or undocumented, commit less crime (86 percent and 50 percent respectively) than native-born Americans. This comes from many studies including the conservative think tank, CATO. He is just vile.
He uses fascist rhetoric in his attacks on Muslims, who are largely no different than ordinary Christians trying to raise families and get by. The typical fascist strategy demonizes and blames "others" for the ills of the nation. Jobs, the economy, crime, etc. This detestable empty shell of a man has also banned transgenders from the military. He picked a VP who has a reputation as a Christian ayatollah who tried to use Indiana's government to carry out his fundamentalist agenda.
He doesn't care if the air we breathe and the water we drink (and water our crops with) is toxic. Corporations are what counts. He doesn't care if kids get sick or women have low-weight births due to chemicals. As soon as he was in office he attacked the 2015 Clean Water Rule, which was a clarification on the scope of the 1972 Clean Water Act, calling it a “horrible, horrible” rule. Clean water, horrible stuff.
Last month, Trump's EPA proposed a rollback of coal plant regulations that would spice up your food with more carcinogens and your air with a potpourri of lung-clogging chemicals. Last summer, the EPA relaxed regulations regarding coal ash containment, which finds its way into our drinking water if not strictly regulated. It was already bad enough as North Carolina found out. He doesn't care that oceans are getting sick. He poisons everything he touches.
Trump's disapproval rating approaches 60 percent regularly. All kinds of "poll of polls" have him regularly around 41 percent approval, not 45 percent. Pew, one of the best polls, has him in the upper 30s regularly. Even the "skewed for conservatives" Rasmussen poll recently found that 55 percent disapprove and 46 percent strongly disapprove of Trump. Trump is a compulsive pathological liar, too. The Washington Post has a list of his falsehoods that recently broke 8,000 in two years.
It is okay to despise Donald Trump and it isn't going to eat you up because it is about decency, morality, and principles. There is nothing wrong with feeling contempt for the contemptible. It will probably make you feel good to just admit you loathe him and almost everything he stands for. Friendships are ending and divorces are happening because of people enabling Trump. Dating outfits now allow you to tell people online that if they support trump — swipe left.
James Veverka
Tilton
I hope you enjoy your suffering for the next 6 years.
I am enjoying Trump's suffering. And no, he will not be running in 2020 from jail. LOL.
Great job 👍🏻
It's called Trump Derangement Syndrome.
It is called contempt for the contemptible. Hating the haters. Calling out bigots, racists, misogynists, and fascist rhetoric. Pointing out ignorance. Calling out the detestable. Fighting harm. Pointing out the obvious. Swipe left, losers.
