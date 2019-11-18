To The Daily Sun,
On Oct. 3, 1789, President George Washington said in his Thanksgiving Proclamation, “Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor — and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God ... Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being...”
What would George Washington say about how Thanksgiving is treated today by retailers and the pitiful amount of holiday merchandise that rarely has anything to do with the original intent that he wrote in 1789? More often it is entirely skipped over in favor of Black Friday in which people act like animals to get a few dollars off of cheaply made items. Sadly, we live in an age of entitlement, and all that matters to retailers is getting more of our money that, perhaps with great irony, reads “In God We Trust”.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
