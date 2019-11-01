To The Daily Sun,
Irony is ... when you see a letter to the editor chastising Andrew Hosmer for having the support of the Democratic party in a “nonpartisan” election while in the SAME paper, the very next LTE in fact, there is a letter of endorsement for Spanos from Governor Sununu! Nice try.
Johnna Davis
Gilford
