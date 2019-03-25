To The Daily Sun,
Gilmanton and Loudon share a road that connects the two towns — a road that is in terrible condition, poorly maintained, and is hazardous to people and vehicles. In reply to legal notice as to town's liability in case of human injury or vehicle damage due to unsafe road conditions, Gilmanton stated intentions, in detail, for prompt upgrades and improvements. Instead, nothing has been done, save for pouring some more gravel over a fundamentally poor roadbase, resulting in an even deeper mudpit during wet weather.
Road width is dangerously inadequate for today's vehicles and some driver's habits. Recently, four different vehicles were stuck in the mud at the same time on Meadow Pond Road. Gilmanton officials and taxpayers should beware.
Michael Harris
Loudon
