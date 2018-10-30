To The Daily Sun,
This past spring, Kathleen Sullivan, (former chairperson for the Democrat Party) in an op-ed in The Union Leader wanted to be sure that everyone knew how to check a candidates voting record. Her article included the following web address: www.gencourt.state.nh.us.houseofrepr.
What I found is very interesting and fairly easy to use. When I look up all the representatives in Belknap County, I was surprised at what I saw. Of the candidates running again this year, Aldrich, Plumer, Vadney, Fields and Spanos had voted on more than 95 percent of the 252 votes in the 2018 session and at the other end of the spectrum, Charlie St. Claire had the worst record, missing 119 votes of 252. Do we want a rep that only has time to vote 53 percent of the votes. Maybe Charlie is just too busy to be our rep?
If I am elected I promise to be there and vote. I want to be your rep in Laconia and Belmont. Thank you for reading this and voting.
Steve Whalley
Laconia
