To The Daily Sun,
I sort of understand, I guess, why Trump hasn't been impeached yet. But why on God's green earth hasn't Pruitt, whose corruption will live in history forever, been impeached? It hasn't even come up.
Anyone in range of this letter going to stand up for him? Can't wait to read why.
Johan Andersen
Gilford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.