To The Daily Sun,
Addressing our representatives:
Please vote no on Right to Work Bill. Statistics have shown over and over that right to work states have higher instances of poverty, lower average wages and less attention given to safe working conditions. Stop trying to break unions!
Irma Robinson
Belmont
