To The Daily Sun,
Seems to be a chasm between ignorance and knowledge, so here goes nothing! Interesting book “The Death of Democracy” by Benjamin Carter Heet, although the 268 pages may be too lengthy for the Foxes and Wikis. Just quotes! And a comment.
“They sought to take advantage of [his] demagogic gifts and mass following to advance their own agenda.” Politicians!
“[He] could excite lower-class mobs..., but he was not a gentleman.” Well known!
“Hostility to reality translated into contempt for politics.” The morass!
“...belief that a providential leader could lift the nation out of its soulless dead end.” Amoral King!
“*To govern means to dominate.” Quite overt!
“*...he was so thoroughly untruthful that he could no longer recognize the differences between lies and truth.” Alternative facts!
“To sink into the minds of average people, a message had to be simple. It had to be emotional — hatred worked well — not intellectual, and it had to be endlessly repeated.” Primal instincts!
“*Like most basically ignorant people, he had this complex about not needing to learn anything. Of course you need teachers, ... but for me they are superfluous.” Wobbly genius? \
“...artistic and cultural experimentation had little appeal for more conservative people in the countryside.” Ignorance is bliss! \
“...there was ... strong value placed on ‘manliness’ and ‘virility’, social elitism, racism, and misogyny. The nationalist right was hostile to democracy, liberalism, and socialism.” Those gosh darn miscreants!
“*If it should prove impossible to feed the entire population, the members of foreign nations should be expelled ... any further immigration ... is to be prevented.” Everyone has to go!
“*We demand legal warfare against intentional political lies and their dissemination through the press. Newspapers which violate the general good are to be banned.” Fake news!
“*The evangelical church, from its essence and its history, stand [for] the [country].” A religious dominatrix!
“*Thus a thick wall around.... Certainly we want to build a wall, a protective wall.” Just like Mexico’s payment!
“...noncitizens could not count on having any political or civil rights.” Citizens, too!
“*If we recognize anything at all about [the party] ..., it is the fact that it has succeeded for the first time ... in completely mobilizing human stupidity.” Hmm, lemming mentality!
“...shifting appearance of aggression ... to provide an alibi for their own violence.” “Schon” people blame others!
“*The rule of the white race over the rest of the world.” How Teutonic!
“...a large protest movement ... increasingly prone to mythmaking and irrationality.” His utopia vs. reality!
“A civilized nation could not possibly vote for [him]...” And it certainly did.
“...their innocence failed them, and they were catastrophically wrong about their future.” The 68-month war.
I know, I know! How dare an assault upon the Imperial Kleagle. Actually, if your mind was in the present, it should have been in the past unless you do believe that history repeats itself. Oh, the rest of the title of the book was “*Hitler’s Rise to Power and the Downfall of the Weimar Republic”. It won’t happen, or could it?
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton I.W.
