To The Daily Sun,
Inter-Lakes Christmas fund is a non-profit organization run by a small group of volunteers from various backgrounds. Our mission is to provide warm clothing and toys to children in need, from age birth to high school seniors, for the holidays.
In addition part of our mission also includes providing support to our elderly in need. Many people, businesses, churches, and organizations provide support to our organization. Thus far we are serving 108 families, which is 200 children, and we have a list of about 35 elderly that we support. The children and elderly are residents of Meredith, Center Harbor and Sandwich
Alesia Parks
Reading Specialist & Title 1 Project Manager
Inter-Lakes Elementary School
Meredith
