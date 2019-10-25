To The Daily Sun,
Some of your letter writers seem to be a little confused about the whole impeachment investigation, so I thought I would help them out.
1. "Trump released the transcript.".Not true. What has been released is a collection of notes by those who were listening. That's why it says, on the very first page, "A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion." There is a verbatim speech-to-text transcript, created automatically during the call, but the White House refuses to release it.
2. There was no "quid pro quo." This argument is a red herring. It is the act of asking that is the crime. If I ask you to commit a crime for me, that in itself is a criminal act. It does not require a "quid pro quo" to make it so.
3. "A vote for a 'real' impeachment inquiry would allow reps to subpoena witnesses and allow White House representatives to be involved." Sorry, but Republicans are just making stuff up here. There is no constitutional requirement for a full House vote. The Constitution does not provide any guidance at all regarding Impeachment procedures. It is entirely up to House leadership how they wish to proceed.
For those of you who still don't get it, let me explain: An impeachment process is the equivalent of a grand jury hearing. The accused does not get to introduce evidence, examine witnesses, or have a lawyer present in either proceeding. Trump will be able to do all that at his trial — which is coming soon enough.
4. "Democrats are trying to overturn the election." If that were the case, they would be after Pence as well. Dems are following the course of action the Founders carefully laid out intended to lawfully remove an out-of-control and/or mentally ill president.
5. "The Dems are conducting a coup." Here is the definition of a coup: "A sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government." Look it up for yourself. Obviously there is nothing in the current investigations that is sudden, violent or would result in the Dems having the power of government.
6. "There was no collusion." Well, sort of. The Mueller report made it clear that they could not establish any firm evidence of conspiracy or collusion with the Russians, despite the 100+ Trump team/Russia contacts. No Democrat I know of disputes that. You can stop repeating it now.
7. "There was no obstruction." Sorry, there was. And still is. Read part two of the Mueller report. There are at least 10 clear-cut instances of obstruction of justice. But you don't even have to go that far to prove obstruction of justice. Just simply ignoring subpoenas, refusing to produce documents and preventing witnesses from testifying is itself obstruction. In fact, it was Article 3 of Nixon's impeachment charges.
Hope I've been able to clear things up for those who don't always see clearly.
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
