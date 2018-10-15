Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Clear late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.