To The Daily Sun,
Vote Eddie Edwards.
Sad day for New Hampshire when US Military veterans and former Police Chiefs safely holding a weapon like Eddie Edwards can puts fear into Laconia Daily Sun readers. They instead support a candidate who is part of the Democrat Movement for Resistance which advocates blocking streets, harassing citizens in restaurants and resisting police even in the US Capital.
Eddie had assured me as he campaigned that he will represent all of NH for a term or two, not as a career politician nor a party hack.
His opponent appears to already be a career politician planning to continue the Resistance with NH other Congressional delegates.
NH deserves better. Informed Democrats may need to consider #walkaway.
Tom Pioszaj
Center Harbor
(1) comment
Nope he needs to stay away!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.