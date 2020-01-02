To The Daily Sun,
The reason my wife and I chose to begin our retirement planning in the Lakes Region can in many ways be summed up as follows:
On Tuesday late morning, I was enjoying a great day of skiing with my close friend at Gunstock Mountain. At 52 years of age, I try to take advantage of any powder day I can and New Year’s Eve day was a great example ... until the cold rain hit and my googles went frozen, then dark on me. Subsequently, my trip down Upper Trigger resulted in a serious Tibula/Fibula fracture. This triggered an amazing series of events that I am so thankful for I wanted to share with all of you.
Once injured, a good samaritan skier by the name of Paul immediately came to my assistance. In minutes, off-duty Ski Patrol Mark was tending to me as professionally as his 30 years of service would indicate. In less than 20 minutes, Heidi, on-duty ski patrol, navigated one very painful patient 3/4 of the way down the mountain in an incredibly subtle manner for the conditions. Mark and Heidi had me at first aid with a paramedic team of Greg and Scott on the ready. After a very painful but effective boot extraction, I was at Lakes Region General Hospital where, within 20 minutes, Dr. Luke had my Xrays and diagnosis complete. The ortho team, led by Dr. Hennig and PA Dr. Prekaza had me in the OR for complex surgery from 4 to 9 p.m. What they were able to do with my leg was simply amazing!
After super support from the nursing staff, I was home resting comfortably in Laconia less than 24 hours after this accident. I cannot say enough about the care I received and the incredible work done by all — to see all aspects of this support team come together as individuals but serving me at such a high level as one team was absolutely humbling.
Thank you all so much, and Happy New Year.
Richard Brooks
Laconia
