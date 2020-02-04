To The Daily Sun,
On March 11 Shaker Regional School District residents will cast a vote for Warrant Article 10 to establish a Budget Committee. In 2013, the same resident brought forth the same warrant article and it failed — 106 opposed and 71 in favor. I will vote against this article on March 11 as I did in 2013.
After the article failed in 2013, the School Board was urged to establish a Budget Advisory Committee which they did in 2016. The Advisory Committee is comprised of three members of Canterbury and four members of Belmont and provides input throughout the budgeting process. Although it’s a seven-member committee, only two to three residents submit letters of interest each year.
I sat on the Advisory Committee for three years. During those three years, the Board welcomed input from all committee members. This year was no exception. Several cuts were made without impacting the quality of education Shaker Regional provides. The Board fully understands the needs of the district and the concerns of the taxpayers.
If a Budget Committee is established, the committee is responsible for preparing the budget. It’s an eight-member committee with three residents from Canterbury, four residents from Belmont and one Board representative. We already have a seven-member Board with representation from both communities. We already have a seven-member Advisory Committee with representation from both communities.
The Board meets, at minimum, twice a month throughout the year. They establish policy and understand the needs of the district with on-going dialogue with the SAU, staff and students. The Budget Committee, however, will meet only a few times prior to the deliberative session to establish a budget without the full understanding of school needs.
Please vote against this warrant article on March 11. We need to continue to improve the quality of education at Shaker Regional with a responsible budget. We should not compromise our Vision and Strategic Plan as established by the Shaker community.
Heidi Chaney
Canterbury
