Bristol taxpayers/voters, you need to protect your freedom and unite, otherwise we will become more of a socialized town faster than you think. We will start to look like a Mass. town with all the whistle and bells and we will pay for it too.
Growing government means less freedoms. If you are concerned about the way our town spends money, then you need to be at Town Meeting. If you are concern that our town wants to add more employees and add more hours to existing employees, then you need to be at Town Meeting. If you are concern about other warrant articles like sewerage, body cameras, paving, reserve fund amounts, etc. then you need to be at Town Meeting. It is at Town Meeting that you decide what is spent. Do not let the 50 or so people make decisions for you.
In 2018, the U.S. rate of inflation was 1.9 percent and our selectmen wanted to spend almost 13 percent more, which is more than six times the inflation rate. Think about it, last year’s budget line for total general fund operations was $4,732,794 and with the inflation rate of 1.9 percent that would increase our budget by $90,000. The $602,000 increase that the Selectboard wanted is unreasonable and unsustainable. The Budget Committee reduced it by almost $73,000, but that still makes the proposed budget more than 11 percent higher than last year. Remember, money obtained from reserve funds, unreserve funds, fees or taxation is still your money.
Here is the link to the warrants for you to review and be prepared for Town Meeting. (http://www.townofbristolnh.org/Additional%20Links/2019%20Warrant.pdf) See you at town meeting March 16, 9 a.m. at the high school. Lastly, On Tuesday the 12, I will be casting my votes for two reasonable people, Morrison and Voelbel for selectmen.
John Sellers
Bristol
