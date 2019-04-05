To The Daily Sun,
Over-all I was disappointed at the outcome of our Sanbornton Town Meeting on March 13. However, I was very pleased when an over capacity of voters turned out to defeat the proposed $5,000,000 bond issue, plus $2,000,000 interest, on the warrant article for a new town/municipal complex. Sadly there was a mass exodus following the vote, leaving the balance of the voting to the usual 100-135 group that always seems to raise the bar, when it comes to spending the taxpayer’s hard-earned dollars.
Déjà vu… Remember a few years ago when the hiring of two full-time firemen was defeated due to an over-capacity voter turn-out? The article was reintroduced the following year and then again in the successive third year, when the article passed due to the usual low voter turnout. Now we have a three man full-time Fire Department and all of its trappings, in a town of 2,800 people. Meredith, with all its exposure and population of over 6,000 year-around (2-3 times that in summer), has only one full-time firefighter!
Thankfully, Sanbornton has a functioning and responsible Budget Committee. They determined that we, as a town, are on a collision course with rapidly increasing health care premiums and did their best to draw the voters and the Selectboard’s attention to this fact. They also asked the voters to approve their $35,000 health insurance budget reduction from the Selectboard's proposed budget. A town employee, looking after their own personal interest, moved to put the $35,000 back into the budget. Needless to say, the usual group of attendees voted YEA in much greater numbers than the NAY folks.
I’m convinced that the voting block of town employees, their spouses, friends, neighbors and relatives of 70-100 or more “yes” votes present an obstacle impossible to overcome with a light attendance. We need more conservative-thinking voters to attend Town Meeting in overcapacity numbers to bring about financially sound decisions.
In what other employment situation can employees vote “in” their pay and benefit packages?
Sanbornton taxpayers pay 100 percent of either single employee and/or family plan health Insurance premiums. And if that is not generous enough we pay all health care out of pocket expenses from $500 up to $5,000 per person (setting their deductible per person at $500), after which medical coverage per person is 100 percent. I would bet that there are taxpayers who have no employer sponsored medical insurance and if they do have employer sponsored coverage almost all pay some portion of their health care benefit premium, while they try to scrape together enough money to pay their personal property tax bill.
Meanwhile rising taxes cause average long time residence to consider whether or not they can continue to live in Sanbornton. This is a self-fulfilling prophesy. We need Sanbornton voters to attend and stay for the whole of Town Meeting!
Jack Robinson
Sanbornton
