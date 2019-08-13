To The Daily Sun,
My name is Janice Berte, and I would love to comment on the Mount Washington cruise boat leaving out of Lake Winnipesaukee. As a first-time tourist to Laconia, New Hampshire, I was so impressed with the professionalism of the staff, and how helpful and informative they were when sharing local stories about the area. Captain Jim, who narrated such interesting stories about the many habitable islands, made this 2-hour trip that much more enjoyable. As Jim navigated this large boat so seamlessly over this large lake, I felt I could take photos without having to worry about the steadiness of the boat so every picture came out perfectly.
In addition to the extraordinary views, the boat was exceptionally clean and offered inside and outside seating in case the weather changed. If you felt hungry, there was plenty of delicious snacks and beverages to whet your appetite. So, thank you to Captain Jim and his staff for such a delightful and wonderful experience on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Janice Berte
Framingham, Massachusetts
