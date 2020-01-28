To The Daily Sun,
I would like to say how sorry I was to read about the closing of the Belmont Senior Center on Jan. 30, 2020. Senior centers serve as a gathering place for older people and they are an important asset to the communities they serve. They are a focal point for fellowship and access to important resources.
The Jan. 14 article discussed reasons for the closure that pertained to imbalanced budgeting. While I understand that the decision to close a center rests with the people currently in charge of those programs, I worked for the Elder Services Department, Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties, Inc. for over 30 years and would like to take this opportunity to set the record straight. When Ms. Demers stepped into her role as director of the department a year and a half ago, the elder service budget was healthy, balanced, and certainly not in the red. The department’s budget had a reserve, necessary for emergencies, appropriate expenses and future needs. All revenue received for senior programs managed by the department was spent on essential services for people so they could remain in the towns where they live.
The Elder Services Department, CAPBMCI offered a systemic approach for all eligible residents of the communities served by the department, ensuring dignity, independence, and wellness. Community support for the centers varies from town to town and actually throughout the entire state. A systemic approach looks at ways to make sure that the residents of each town are served through state contracts and local funding agreements.
In closure, it is important to say that organizations working for and on behalf of older people should focus on services and people more than money. This should have been a collective decision between the town of Belmont, the Senior Center, the residents, and the agency. Service is about purpose, mission, and compassion. I am hopeful that the Belmont community will come together to support their older residents in whatever way they are able to.
Pam Jolivette
Hopkinton
