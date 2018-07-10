To The Daily Sun,
This is a great time to visit your local farmers market. We have several in the region including the Open Air Market of New Hampton, a half mile off Exit 23 at the historic townhouse.
Farmers markets are a place in the community where local farmers can gather to offer their goods to the public. Not only that, you can find veggies and fruit at their freshest! Lots of farm stands and farmers markets also have fresh baked fruit pies, breads and canned goods, done the old fashioned way. Who doesn’t love that! At the market, you can also meet friends, learn new recipes, talk to the people who grew your food and expand your valuable network. Buying local also means less packaging waste and carbon emissions because your food didn’t have to travel.
Its important to support our local farms because they preserve our agriculture which is important to our own survival. The land they use to grow your food is an important asset to the sustainability of our community and the local economy. Many local farmers use cover crops, practice composting and are organic, meaning no pesticides and certainly no GMOs. Our farmers have free-range chickens and grass fed beef that has been raised without hormones or antibiotics. The result is clean and real food the way nature intended.
Stop into your local farmers market and see what they have to offer. If you happen to be in New Hampton on Saturday mornings, stop over at the townhouse in New Hampton and meet the area’s purveyors of local goods. They gather 9 a.m. till noon while crops are in season till Columbus Day weekend in October. Learn more at www.OpenAirMarketNH.com
Jay Demers-Lamos
Ashland
