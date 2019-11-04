To The Daily Sun,
I want to take this opportunity to share what I recently wrote to longtime friend, Don. Many decades ago, I worked as a teacher’s aide in our school district’s Middle School. Don was just one of the many students I knew when I worked for this school district. My family and I developed lifelong friendships with these students and their families through the connection of school, church, scouting, and sports. A countless number of former students from the school district are friends with our family to the present day. I have had the honor and pleasure of being invited to and attending their milestone class reunions. Don is now an adult in his early 50s. The following conversation took place a few weeks ago.
Good morning Don,
I was wondering if you were going to get back to me knowing that you and I are on opposite sides of many political issues. First and foremost I want to let you know that I’ve followed politics closely since I was in my late teens. I’ve always believed that having the right to vote in this country is not only a duty and an obligation but a privilege which should never be taken for granted. Since I cast my very first vote at 18 years of age, I took that responsibility very seriously. Voting is one of the few ways we as citizens have to express our support for a system of fairness.
I believe in and take our U.S. Constitution, The Bill of Rights and The Declaration of Independence seriously. These documents are not to be ignored or taken lightly or abused. The person who is temporarily occupying the People’s House not only ignores these documents but believes that he does not have to obey them in any way shape or form. Each and every day we are witness as he violates his oath of office. He swore to uphold the ‘laws of the land’ when he raised his right hand to take the oath of office. Our U.S. Constitution cannot and must never be ignored or bastardized. In my opinion, he has done both, to the detriment of this nation, and, in doing so, has caused irreparable damage to this nation.
It gives me hope and some solace to know that you do not agree with what this man and his lackeys are doing to this great nation of ours. Those of us who grew up and lived in New York observed up close his unethical business practices. He showed us on a daily basis who he was long before he decided to become a ‘politician.’ He brought his wayward and highly suspect business practices to Washington. Sad to say, we have come to see that he is a politician in name only. Please stay in touch. It’s important to have an open and honest dialogue without vicious or nasty attacks on those who have opposing opinions.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
