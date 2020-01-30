To The Daily Sun,
Well, after one plus week I’ll never get back, but can say I observed part of history being made from the Swamp! That being said, really doesn’t make me feel very good, but I must say, I did feel the need of a shower at the end of each day!
I have tried over the many years to stay pretty objective and not one of those “straight down the line kind of folks” with ears blocked. Well, not being a “Constitutional” lawyer, I’m not saying I understand everything being said, but I do believe the president’s team seems to be expressing everything much better, more understandable than the other side. Also, the other side really seems bent on putting this president away without any thought to the country, even though they say the opposite. Angry because of loss of 2016, still not over it. I know that is said so often, but I truly think the hate — and I dislike using that word — runs very deep, because Mrs. Clinton was seen as a fact, at least by me. Trump the non-politician and clown had little to no chance, yet here we are.
As stated, economy, jobs for all, market all doing well! How can that be? More anger! Get him out of there before 2020 election! “Impeachment...Yes...No... Facts matter?”
Well, I’ve had the opportunity to observe the “Swamp” in action this past week. I thought I could say I watched and was part of history, no matter the outcome. I went in with open mind because with so much trash being thrown around by both sides, figured this was going to have to be different. On TV, opportunity for people to observe Congress at work ... what’s the problem?
Well, it didn’t take long and I have always considered myself somewhat of an independent. Foolish to go with just one side if other side had better idea! I’m not a lawyer and not a great understanding of the constitution? I guess it can mean what you wish it to mean?
Anyway, thus far after the week ... the president’s team seems to have the facts and the other seems to be still looking for something, anything, against this president. Now look! At first, years back, I thought, “WTH?” Him again! Also, no way was anybody, especially Trump, going to Best H.C., but here we are and the hate of that loss is so deep for some people in that party, I’m afraid we could lose a political party and leave an opening for Socialists! Right, it’s knocking!
Like him or not, economy, market, jobs, employment ... all better, in fact great, not to puppet others. So, what’s the problem? High crimes and whatever? Nope, nothing there but, “get him out of there before 2020.” Swamp Rats at work! Sorry, way too obvious!
Bob Jones
Meredith
