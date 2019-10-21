To The Daily Sun,
The Constitution divides the impeachment process into three parts: 1. The House of Representatives provides the apportionment of taxes among several states included in the Union. This is based on the numbers of representatives in a state. The House “shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” 2. “The Senate has the sole power to try all impeachment.” This requires 2/3 of the members present. They shall discuss and vote yea or nay on each article of impeachment. 3. Currently, 100 members of the Senate sit as jurors; Chief Justice Roberts would preside. (Note: the entire Supreme Court is not involved.)
Nothing is written that an inquiry requires the vote of the House. This is a correction from the article written last week.
New revelations are occurring daily. Mr. Trump continues to attack the very core of our Constitution. There is no doubt this administration is the most corrupt in American history. The current assaults on the freedoms we have taken for granted are reprehensible. All of the crimes and misdemeanors committed by this President must be held accountable via articles of impeachment. This includes his attack on the First Amendment; his insults against the female gender both mentally and potentially physically; his diatribe against immigrants regardless of their country or origin or religious faith; his verbal and policy discrimination against the LGBT communities; or those who are either mentally or physically disabled (i.e., The NY Times reporter.)
Our Constitution must be preserved. This document defines the freedoms and responsibility of our elected officials. The Articles of Impeachment are among those duties. As conservative attorney George Conway indicated, the many actions by the House of Representatives to date are not needed, and presently quite ineffective. Further, all processes must be accomplished within the framework discussed in the first paragraph above. Any effort to circumvent this process is unconstitutional. There is no need for lower courts and the entire Supreme Court to participate.
Impeachment is a process that demonstrates the negative impacts of dishonorable and impeachable offenses have on our public and country's health, safety, and welfare. It's quite clear Mr. Trump must be held accountable. He is not fit, never has been fit for the Office of the President of the United States. Given the global status of this country, all of humankind has been profoundly impacted. Climate change challenges and this planet’s long-term existence are at stake. Further delays in this process impact on our ability to heal and recover from these events. Impeachment of this President is taking our country back.
Bob Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
