To The Daily Sun,
Many deluded Trump supporters think the impeachment hearings are a “witch hunt” or a “coup” concocted by liberal, Marxist, anti-American elements in the Democratic Party or the “Deep State.” They believe Trump when he whines that the mounting body of evidence that he likely did commit impeachable offenses is “fake news.” Seriously? Could you really make all this stuff up?
Far from being unlawful or unconstitutional, impeachment is legal and provided for in our Constitution. Part of Congress’s job is to provide oversight of the Executive Branch. It appears that many Trump supporters were skipping school during elementary school civics or they would know that our Founders created a system with three co-equal branches of government in which each branch “checked and balanced” the other branches. The Impeachment Clause is one of those checks.
Officially, a president cannot be impeached because Congress doesn’t like him, although in the two impeachments in our history, Congress did not like the presidents. Still, there must be probable cause that a law has been broken. Right now, the House impeachment investigation is concentrating on “Ukrainegate” but there are very likely many crimes that could be investigated and later prosecuted.
Trump’s ordering Federal officials not to cooperate with the Congressional investigation is an impeachable offense itself. He is promoting “contempt of congress.” Maybe Congress is concentrating on the Ukraine scandal because that is where the most evidence is. Or perhaps they are just keeping things simple for Trump’s brainwashed “base.”
In addition to the probability that Trump indeed did commit “bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors,” he is simply incompetent in his job and has made the U.S. presidency the object of international ridicule. Moreover, he is not a very “nice” human being. He betrays. He is cruel, vindictive, rude, and crude. He punishes or threatens those who stand in his way or even criticize him. He is disrespectful toward people of color, Latinos, LGBTQ people, women, and even the disabled. The last one offended me personally, since my wife is disabled.
Other politicians have been caught in malfeasance. In most cases, they accept or are made to accept responsibilities for their unlawful actions. Not Trump. He denies words or actions for which there is plenty of evidence.
While a president cannot be impeached simply for being an obnoxious human being, his words and actions certainly show a dark character which, to say the least, is far from “presidential.” I fear for the future should he be reelected.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
