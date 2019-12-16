To The Daily Sun,
Senate Minority Leader Chucku Schumer is now publicly promoting Impeachment Trial Proceedings. He has “laid out a detailed proposal — trust that it is fair and impartial and considers all the facts.”
Does he mean just like the Judiciary and Intelligence Committee Hearings? The hearings where only the Democrats were able to subpoena any witnesses? The hearings where all the testimony (or opinions — no facts) was from “unbiased experts” who voted for and financially supported Democrats? The hearings where no Republican committee members were recognized by the chair or allowed to present any motions?
By impartial, does he mean like every vote in the Judiciary Committee was 23-17 (23 Dems on the committee)?
Jeanne Shaheen has stated that she will not decide how to vote until she hears all the facts and testimony. Chris Pappas was not sure how he was going to vote. Really? If you believe this, please contact me — I have an ocean you may be interested in buying.
What a bunch of lying hypocrites the Democrats are! I hope they get the same treatment in the Senate trial that they gave the Republicans in the House hearings.
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.