To The Daily Sun,
The future of the economy of Carroll County greatly concerns me. Unemployment is at historic lows, but there are troubling undercurrents. Seventy percent of the jobs in Carroll County are related to tourism or the retail industry. Many are seasonal and pay on the lower end of the scale. We are becoming a retirement community (myself included).
Alas, all things must end, and the retirement community will dwindle. How can we make the economy more diverse? My daughter and soon to be son-in-law have started a vegetable farm in Maine, north of Portland. Driven by the farm-to-table demand, over 1,000 farms have been started in Maine in the last decade by people under 35.
We can do this in Carroll County. Immigration has consistently proven to develop a vibrant economy — people looking for a better life will surely find it in Carroll County. The push back on immigrants is not new — they are branded the other. My grandfather (mother’s father) immigrated from Sicily in the early 1900s. After losing his father on a merchant marine boat, he left school at 12 to help support the family. At the time Italians were anarchist’s and said not to have the intelligence to be Americans. He worked hard, married my grandmother (also an immigrant from Italy — losing her mother and father in World War I — and immigrated by what is now called chain migration, sponsored by her half-sister). They struggled through the depression, buying a two-family house outside of Boston. Today their grandchildren are a bank president, a university professor, a geologist, several are senior managers in some of the largest businesses in the world, and myself a high-tech entrepreneur.
Immigrants add to the fabric of America. We should welcome them and help them integrate into our communities.
“The main problem in any democracy is that crowd-pleasers are generally brainless swine who can go out on a stage and whip their supporters into an orgiastic frenzy — then go back to the office and sell every one of the poor bastards down the tube for a nickel apiece.” ― Hunter S. Thompson (Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72).
John Morrissey
Moultonborough
maybe if we didn't have to deal with so many undocumented and unknown illegals sneaking in, we could bring in more law abiding types. Build the Wall !
Most American families are a result of LEGAL immigration who played by the rules including mine. Modern immigrants need to wait in line like everybody else, then they are welcome.
Yet today the federal government is shrinking legal immigration.
