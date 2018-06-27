There is posted to the public eye a crying little girl as she was separated from her mother. The front page of TIME shows ("David", the crying little girl vs Goliath, Trump "Separator in Chief").
Families trying to get away from violence-prone areas should not have to face additional trauma, with resulting series issues arising (PTSD, child abuse) that ICE and Trump policies promote.
Americans actually have a higher crime rate than the refugees coming from Latin America. Separating these children from their families is one example. This is reprehensible, immoral, and traumatizing. Is this being conservative? No, it is destructive! No longer are we the “promised land” we describe our country. The cries of the innocents are loud, dismal and appalling. One sees the concentration camps of Hitler, the concentration camps of Japanese in our country, and the mistreatment of American Indians.
Separation is not the solution, and is inhumane. This is not what this country was about. Remember, this country actually started with “illegal immigration” by Latin speaking people (Spanish, Italian, and French). The “illegal” English (including Irish and Scottish with their own dialect), and German-speaking people came later. People from Asia provided major contributions. All immigrants contributed to the growth of this country, hence we attack our ancestors' past; yes, Latin Americans and many Asian immigrants are part of our nation's history.
While illegal immigrants are technically “criminals” in the broadest sense, many are fleeing violent, unstable countries that threaten their families' lives, especially the children. These separations add to the trauma they suffer. While they have not formally used the proper methods to enter this country, fleeing from unstable countries provide the exception as provided by law. Latin American countries are in the midst of significant corruption and life threatening existence. Governments are toppled, economies are unstable, unemployment is the extremely high.
It is reasonable that criminals be denied entry of any form, as this impacts on the safety of citizens here in this country, as well as hard working, honest immigrant families. The latter provides the framework that made this country what it is today. Most immigrants are not criminals (very small percentage, perhaps less than 2 percent are the “bad guys”, although these figures may not have been tabulated).
The U.S. needs to consider investing in these countries in the form of financial aid or grants to help move the economies move forward. Drug cartels provide the seeds of corruption, therefore funds must be carefully monitored keeping these grants from falling into corrupt hands. Advisors or military personnel could help with removing the illicit drug trade. Decriminalizing the drugs which in turn could help reduce profits to the drug cartels, even end their existence. These troops and trainers could strengthen law enforcement personnel.
There are other solutions. Invest in border housing for immigrants seeking to enter this country. People can be redirected to these facilities where they will be safe, fed, and families can remain whole. This is less expensive than the “wall”, and promotes hope and better lives these families seek. It's the humane way of helping the immigrants and their families.
There is the need for cheap and available contraception. The religions of Latin America make those impossible, routinely inaccessible. The economies of both South and Latin America cannot presently support the citizens that live in these countries.
Currently, no welcoming mat is being provided to immigrants today. It is the immigrants, all of us and our ancestry that came here, that made this country; and defines our nation's history. Immigration is the heart and soul that makes America today.
Robert T. Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
Don't we have plenty of poor homeless American citizens in need of our compassion already without allowing hundreds of thousands of outsiders to mooch off of our generosity? How about you letting a few dozen of them live at YOUR house?
