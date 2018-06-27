Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.