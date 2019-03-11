To The Daily Sun,
Once again, I am planning to attend Town Meeting this year, specifically to vote "yes" for a community center to be located on the Taylor property adjacent to Moultonborough Academy. To me, it is especially important that the community center be located on the Taylor property. What a great way to breathe some fresh air into the village center! Building a community center next door to the schools will allow the town, the Rec Department and the school system to work together in a way that they have never been able to in the past, being separated as they are by a half mile of busy highway that has no sidewalks. It’s a perfect location for a much-needed new gymnasium for the support of our sports programs, in which Moultonborough historically has boasted high participation rates, providing a healthy focus for children and teens.
A community center on the Taylor property will create an opportunity to interweave programming between the Rec Department and the schools, and its proximity will allow children to walk easily and safely between the buildings. Imagine seniors mingling with children, doing crafts together, participating in a cooking class, or working on a public art project or community garden. Imagine after school programming for teens at risk, or simply a place to go for a child who may have nowhere else to go. Imagine a bustling, attractive building with public parking and flower gardens! This is exactly the sort of project promulgated by the Village Vision Committee and the village charette.
We have a village center (I am talking about the stretch of Route 25 from the Central School to the library) divided by a major east-west highway that nevertheless has great potential to be a vibrant, attractive, pedestrian-friendly center of commerce. Most travelers passing through our village never stop because there is no obvious place to park, no pedestrian amenities, and few attractions to speak of (restaurants, shops) to cause people to stop. There is a need to slow traffic down and provide sidewalks and crosswalks. This has been well documented in study after study. If we provide the infrastructure (traffic calming, sidewalks, crosswalks, benches, pedestrian-scale lighting, landscaping, public parking) needed to attract businesses and consumers, the village could become something so much more vibrant and alive than what it is now.
A community center right smack dab in the middle of the village would be a fantastic first step toward creating the vision outlined here, a gathering place where people could go to watch a basketball game, walk around, poke into shops, and get a bite to eat. We have had dozens of diligent, committed volunteers who have put in countless hours trying to make progress in achieving this vision, coordinating study after study after study. But improvements cost money, and time after time all the hard work that gets poured into making progress toward achieving a vibrant village center gets shot down at Town Meeting. It is quite discouraging, especially for the volunteers. The importance of attending town meeting cannot be overstated.
So if, like me, you think a new community center sounds like a golden opportunity for our village and a means of fostering community spirit, good will, and togetherness, then show up to town meeting on Saturday March 16 and vote "yes" on Articles 6 & 8!
I was so disappointed by the defeat of sidewalks at Town Meeting last year that I actually considered not even going this year, but I believe in the power of voting, and I understand that my vote really does count, and yours does too! We absolutely need every voter there, as a 2/3 majority vote in the affirmative is required. Let’s do this!
Joanne Coppinger
Moultonborough
