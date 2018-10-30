To The Daily Sun,
In his letter of Oct. 30, Ted Vassant asks, Why are we climate-change deniers? In addition to his answers, I suggest the following: Too often, people are ignorant of history; there is plenty of evidence that earlier societies and civiliations destroyed themselves by gradually and ignorantly destroying their natural environments and resources but our leaders and fellow citizens don't know this, and/or refuse to realize that we're making the same, fatal mistake — but on a global scale.
Ignorance, neglect and indifference to history also explains too much else, these days:
1. The rise of generic fascism both here and abroad exposes mass ignorance or indifference to what happened in Europe about 100 years ago. I don't know if Trump is really ignorant, or actually wants to bring down our democracy for his own power-hunger but the rest of our "leaders" have no excuse for tolerating him, and ignoring 20th Century history.
2. We hadn't even fully recovered from the Viet Nam War when the GOP administration dragged us into the Iraq/Afghanistan Wars — which have been even more vicious and destructive and futile than "'Nam" was. So, again, we hadn't even learned from history that was only about 20 years old!
3. Lots of "Vote Republican" adds in this paper, I notice. The Republicans fought Social Security, Medicare, Civil Rights, "Obamacare" and too many other important causes to list — and voters are supposed to forget!
Richard B. Davis
Thornton
