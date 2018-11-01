To The Daily Sun,
I am currently the incumbent Democratic state representative from Laconia and a person in long-term recovery. I am writing today about my disappointment in the Republican Party running ads for weeks claiming to be the champions of people like me.
Being a person in recovery and a state representative give me a unique perspective on this. I am saddened to see how low these people will sink to get votes. One of those Republicans has stated publicly that he doesn’t feel sorry for those people and would not vote for programs that would help them. This is the same man that has accused me of voting for funding for treatment because I own a treatment center. This is a perfect example of the fact that he doesn’t even know anything about the organizations that he refuses to fund.
Stigma and ignorance are the biggest enemies of progress. Lies and manipulation of the facts seems to be an acceptable way to behave for these people. I urge the public to watch the recordings of the Belknap County Delegation meetings if you want to see the truth about how these people really feel. They have consistently voted against or held up funding of these crucial programs. The mean spirited and counterproductive actions continue to cost the taxpayers money under the guise of saving us money.
I would like to give you a little background on myself. I started my recovery journey on December 15, 2015. I was looking for services in our area and quickly realized that they were pretty scarce. I made a phone call to our mayor and asked for a meeting with him. During this meeting I told him of my struggles and asked what was being done to help our community that at the time had one of the highest overdose rates in a state that had one of the highest rates in the country. The mayor was very gracious in meeting with me but had zero ideas on what was being done or needed to be done.
That was the turning point for me. Thankfully there were others in the community that were like minded and had just started meeting to try to help. That group eventually became a recovery community organization dedicated to helping those struggling with SUD to navigating systems crippled by lack of funding and a community overwhelmed with grief. I am a proud former board member and founding member of this nonprofit organization. I do not own it or any other treatment facility.
I am the founder of New Life Recovery Homes for men. These homes receive zero government funds and never will. These homes are structured living for men where they learn to be productive members of society. They all hold full-time jobs and pay their own way. They learn structure and routine while repairing relationships. We scholarship men coming out of treatment who have a desire to change their lives but have no financial resources. So the assertion that I am looking for a government hand out is not only insulting but completely contrary to all the work I have done in the community. I realized in my own recovery journey that the government cannot save us by itself. The grassroots, local community approach is the most effective way to help our friends, family members and employees.
I have run for office with my past struggles on full display because I wanted to do what I could to break the stigma that kills people like me. To these Republicans who behind closed doors say that people like me don’t deserve help with what has been a documented medical condition for decades. I challenge you to put your past on display and see what it feels like to hear others whispering falsehoods and criticism about you. Do not use the suffering of people you discriminate against as your campaign slogan. To all those suffering from substance misuse disorder and family members who are suffering, don’t let these people use your pain to get reelected. They don’t care about you. The time has come to stand up against stigma and demand better from your elected officials. I am in recovery and I am proud of this fact. I care about my community and the people of Laconia. I am not a perfect person and I am not a career politician. I am a concerned community member who has struggled in life, feels the need to serve and demand change.
Please join me November 6 and use your voice and vote to demand better. To those still struggling or in recovery there are people who care about you and are fighting for you. Your vote matters and YOU MATTER!
Philip Spagnuolo
State Representative District 3
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.