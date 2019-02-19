To The Daily Sun,
On March 12, registered voters in Gilford will vote at the annual town and school elections. Gilford voters who will be out of town on election day or have any of the other lawful excuses for voting in person may request, obtain, complete and return an absentee ballot.
Major problems causing low voter turnout in the past have been the weather and that many Gilford voters seemingly have escaped the area for the winter season. But if you are a registered voter and cannot vote in person on election day for any of the reasons specified in the law, you may request and obtain an absentee ballot.
As usual, there will be a variety of matters on which votes are requested, including warrant articles proposed by the selectmen of the town and the School Board involving, among other matters, the proposed budgets which will have a direct effect on taxes in Gilford. As usual, both the town and school proposed budgets have increases over the past year; but if those budgets receive sufficient “NO” votes, we will fall back to the default budgets, which are essentially the same as the current year. Some may believe that even the default budgets are excessive.
Voters will also be asked to vote on petition warrant articles submitted by voters, including a petition warrant article seeking to move the regular elections from their current position on the calendar of the second Tuesday in March to the second Tuesday in May. Proponents of this measure believe that this will have a material effect of increasing voter turnout because the elections will take place in spring rather than in the heart of winter.
If you believe you qualify and wish to apply for an absentee ballot, NOW IS THE TIME TO DO SO — the application form can be downloaded from the Town of Gilford web site, or by utilizing the following link:
(https://www.gilfordnh.org/assets/municipal/3/19_Absentee_Ballot_Request__Town__School_.pdf)
You are encouraged to vote irrespective of your political persuasion. And please vote “YES” on moving our election days from the heart of winter in March to super-warm May so that more of our neighbors can vote!
Norman J. Silber
Gilford
