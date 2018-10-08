To The Daily Sun,
Trump’s Economy – The Price of the Good Life
The gap between rich and poor is growing wider faster than ever. Yes, there are lots of jobs — but no livable wages to go with those jobs.
The major share and financial benefit of the Republican tax cut was designed to and continues to go to the wealthy top 1 percent and the corporate interests — and that cash flow they’ve designed continues to widen the gap between them and the rest of the 99 percent of us.
Your 401k has gone up lately? Nice. Now put it into cash as quick as you can because those tax cuts — see above — that went to the corporate wealthy, they were poured into buying back company stock to make it look like it was going up — and what goes up this way will come down.
Let’s see, health care. According to the Kaiser Foundation Report, our out-of-pocket health care costs have gone up eight times faster than our wages in recent years. Trump and his Republican band of brothers also want to remove all protections for pre-existing conditions and other essential health services. Be sure you don’t live too long, or you’re going get one of those pesky pre-existing conditions that won’t be covered.
Cost of living? Well, thanks to Donald’s trade war, and the tariffs that he has now put on the basic supplies Americans need to manufacture even “U.S.-made” goods – prices are going up.. and up… and up. When that 401k comes back down it sure won’t be worth as much as it was before.
Do Social Security and Medicare matter to you? You know, those taxes on our income we have all been paying for and saving for retirement for our entire working lives? The Republicans call those savings we paid for “entitlements,” and they want to cut them. Just to be clear, the Republicans have already looted both Social Security and Medicare — and have somehow still increased the U.S. debt by nearly $2 trillion. That’s two trillion.
You and I will be paying more interest on that debt for the rest of our lives in our taxes than we will be paying for our military or our health care or public education or road repair. Republicans are no longer the party of fiscal responsibility… if they ever were.
And about all that U.S. oil production and shipping: Profits feel good, don’t they? Trump has been going all out to boost U.S. oil and coal production — damn the impact on global temperatures from pouring megatons more of U.S. carbon into our atmosphere. Did you happen to read the Trump administration’s recently published report that says the earth is doomed to at least a 7-degree increase in temperature by 2100? The U.. military knows full well that our climate is the biggest security issue we face. They also know that human produced CO2 is causing it to worsen fast. In their recent in-depth report on climate change, Trump and the Republicans have just officially given up. Why not just take all the money from oil and let the world and its people burn? The federal (tax-paid) costs of clean-up and human relief after the fires, the floods, the wind disasters, and crop losses will be rising continuously.
So Trump has artificially pumped the economy, spiking long-term inflation which is forcing interest rate increases, so our money is worth less. He is crippling investment and even hope in our future so he and his pals can live the good life, while we pay for the golf course, his hotels and, yes, the prostitutes.
Be careful what you wish for if you vote Republican. Your grandchildren will have to survive it.
The party of fiscal responsibility, common sense, smart investment in our future and human rights – is the Democratic party. Vote Democrat — vote for hope and humanity.
Gaye Fedorchak
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.