To The Daily Sun,
Why vote Republican? Let’s talk about all the good things that have happened since January 2017 when Republicans became the majority in New Hampshire and in Washington D.C.
— Unemployment in New Hampshire is at a low 2.6 percent — the lowest in New England. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
— N.H. is the 15th best state in the country in terms of business climate and taxation and the best in New England. (unionleader.com)
— N.H. has no sales or income tax with a median income of $70,936 per year; we have a more robust economy than other states (unionleader.com)
— Gross domestic product (GDP) jumped 4.2 percent, the best pace in four years (cnbc.com)
— Black, Latino, women’s and youth unemployment falls to historic lows (Washingtonpost.com) (wsj.com)
— The stock market hit 26,000 for the very first time in history. (usatoday.com)
— U.S. manufacturing at highest level in 14 years (foxbusiness.com)
— Wages have risen 2.9 percent from a year ago (wsj.com) and median household income has risen 3.2 percent, the highest since 1999 (businessinsider.com)
With all the positive results of a Republican majority why in the world would anyone vote Democrat and cause a downward spiral in economic growth, an increase in our taxes, increase regulations, open borders and illegal voting? As President Trump has said, “the only reason to vote Democrat is if you are tired of winning”.
The contrast between Republicans and Democrats this election could not be more clear. Come November 6 you have two choices; however, if you want to continue down the path of economic prosperity in New Hampshire then your only choice is to vote Republican. We would appreciate your vote.
Rep Greg Hill
Northfield, Franklin Ward 3
Hon Kathy Rago
Northfield, Franklin Ward 3
Rep Howard Pearl
Northfield, Franklin Ward 3,
Boscawen, Loudon, Canterbury
(1) comment
YUGE lies! Nice tries Fox News Lovers!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.