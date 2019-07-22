To The Daily Sun,
I would not expect Tom Dawson to understand why Republicans support President Trump. After all, his party is fighting for illegal aliens, lower employment, higher taxes and killing babies if they aren't "convenient." He is a supporter of a party that thinks "Love it or leave it is racist, while aiding America's enemies.
No, I'm not the least bit surprised that some one blind enough to support the failed philosophy of socialism doesn't understand why intelligent patriotic American's do anything.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
