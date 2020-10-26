To The Daily Sun,
With the Nov. 3 election looming, it might be a good time to look under the hood of our General Assembly to see if we, as New Hampshire citizens are smart enough to make the right decision on who to elect.
Democrats are the party that has divided America, not Republicans. Democrats never accepted the outcome of the 2016 election, constantly making inflammatory comments and concocted a phony impeachment. Many Democrat supporters now burn our cities, attack law enforcement, and condemn entire groups of people based not on character but on skin color. It is profoundly obvious who is seeking to divide and who wants to unite.
I am writing to support a candidate for the State house who stands with law enforcement, fully supports our second Amendment rights and will never vote for a sales or income tax in New Hampshire. That Candidate is Mike Bordes. After having many conversations with Mike there is no doubt in my mind he is the best candidate to back this election.
If you love our country, the NH Advantage and support the Second Amendment he is by far our best choice. Come join me in voting for Mike Bordes.
Dave Walsh
Laconia
