To The Daily Sun,
It has come to my attention, via the news and other public means, that certain groups here in the United States want to impeach Trump. It is stupid to impeach a man who is working his butt off to help us be a better place. If they don't like him, vote him out of office, don't impeach him. And pray the person they vote in isn't worse than the good one already in office.
Stephen Patten
Laconia
