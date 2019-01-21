To The Daily Sun,
To the Dennis Peterson from Andover Mass, who says Laconia is a joke, and that should be leveled:
If you hate it so much then why do you come up here? Laconia has its problems but there’s a lot of things to like about it. I grew up here, lived here all my life, I wouldn’t really want to move anywhere else. I hate how people like to dis a certain area or city but they don’t do anything to help the situation.
I think Laconia is a pretty good place to live. You have a little bit of everything here. The weather is pretty moderate, the crime rate is relatively low compared to other areas. I sure as hell wouldn’t want to live anywhere in Massachusetts.
I’m sorry that you only see the negative in Laconia. I used to think kind of like you do, then realized I live in a pretty good area and I am grateful. There’s a lot of great things about this city and area. By the way, plenty of people come up here. I’m not sure where you get your information. As I said, if you don’t like it here then stay out.
Dee Marie
Laconia
