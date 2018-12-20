To The Daily Sun,
It's a constant conundrum in Laconia. We should be a college town if you want young people here. The State School property could build on and help the existing college with the likes of vocational or advanced studies. ALSO, that shoreline should be a available to the public.
I've been here as a homeowner for 55 years. The Robbie Mills field is not getting us more money. What leads us to believe some sports center would survive? College towns are always open, hustling and bustling with activity and draw young people and older alike, esher for a trade or education. Money can be had for the beach. Crafts and education help everyone, and plenty of teachers and maintenance homeowners would have jobs.... just a thought.
We have a large, faithful community of middle and upper class people who enjoy our lifestyle. Not everyone needs a mansion. Student housing also provides housing for vacationers as well.
Suzanne Monza
Laconia
