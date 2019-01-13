To The Daily Sun,
The real national emergency, to which all of our resources need to be directed, is gun violence in the United States. From Columbine, to Newtown, Parkland and more, there are exponentially more U.S. citizens who die from guns and gun violence than from illegal immigrants, who may commit heinous crimes, but not any where near on the frequency that gun violence from our own citizens have. From church and drive by shootings where a 7-year-old was randomly executed through home-grown violence of mistaken identity, to the ability for any person to eventually obtain guns through a variety of outlets, that is a national emergency.
President Trump is drowning in his own rhetoric when he said, “Mexico will pay for the wall.” And he falsely claimed the new trade deal would pay for it He may be planning to divert funds from Puerto Rico relief (we all know how that ended with Trump in one of the wealthiest suburbs of San Juan a majority of whom had stand-by generators and enough fuel to provide an extended comfort not experienced by most Puerto Ricans) throwing toilet and paper towels to cheering fans, SAD!
What is the military emergency at our boarders? Is Poncho Villa on the loose again? Where is Zapata? YIKES, they nor anyone close to them are threatening our boarders… the only threat is the fear and confusion stirred up by Trump and his disillusioned base. Real intellects look at all the facts… oops, Trump and his base must really not be intellectuals (has Trump read a book in the last five years… no, but he has opened the cover and sign his name of what some ghost writer accomplished. Oh yes, Trump University? YIKES again!).
Come on, will it take your family member to be murdered at school, in a shopping mall or theater for you to wake up? So with no military threat, using DOD funds is a non-starter. There must be a swarm of intellectually vacant folks trying to advise Trump. YIKES 3!
So, to all my Second Amendment friends… what if “the right to bare arms” was really a visionary statement from fashion designer that we could all have a sleeveless experience. Maybe we’d have many more kids growing up to be productive citizens instead they died prematurely at the real national emergency — gun violence, not immigration. Build a wall around the NRA!
Dr. Arthur Ellis
Meredith
Show us where an NRA member has murdered anyone. But thousands of people die from medical malpractice every year, Doctor.
Wow....drop the mic! I enjoyed your letter, very refreshing
