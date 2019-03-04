To The Daily Sun,
I want to go back and expand on my letter, “Smaller refund is not the same as paying more in taxes” (https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/smaller-refund-is-not-the-same-as-paying-more-in/article_298b2f00-347f-11e9-a252-9790f6ddc415.html) because there are still disbelievers that the middle and low income wage earners are the primary beneficiaries of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TC&JA). I’ll start with the obvious. The TC&JA increased the standard deduction for a married couple from $12,700 to $24,000.
Using the $61,372 national average income in my previous letter, a couple filing their taxes in 2017 would have paid taxes on $61,372-$12,700 = $48,672. The tax rates were 10 percent for the first $18,650 and 15 percent for income between $18,650 and $75,900. So, the couple would have paid $18,650 X .1 = $1,865. Plus ($48,672-$18650) X .15 = $4,503.30 for a total tax of $6,368.30.
Let’s do that again, with the TC&JA changes. The couple would now have a taxable income of $61,372-$24,000 = $37,372. In 2018, the tax rates are 10 percent for the first $19,050 and 12 percent for income between $19,050 and $77,400. So, the same couple would pay $19,050 X .1 = $1,905. Plus ($37,372-$19,050) X .12 = $2,198.64 for a total of $4,103.64. The couple would pay $6,368.30 - $4,103.64 = $2,264.66 less than the year before. That’s not crumbs!
I did all those calculations using a married couple. If you are filing single and make $30,686, your tax reduction would be $1,132.33. So, if everyone is getting a tax cut, why isn’t the country going to go bankrupt? It’s because the rich are paying more. I have been saying this since the TC&JA was first announced. Democrats were the party of the middle class in the 1960s, when I was a growing up. In my opinion, they have kicked the middle class to the side of the road and promoted the ever-increasing wealth disparity in this country. Not a single Democrat voted for the TC&JA and it’s obvious to me why. If you look at the mainstream media, most “newscasters” — and I use that term loosely — are pulling down million-dollar salaries and live in million-dollar homes and they live in high-tax states. Most politicians are also worth millions, as are the celebrities and athletes opposing this president.
To explain how the rich are going to pay more, I built an excel spreadsheet and plugged in the state income tax and property tax rates of NH, MA, CA, NY and NJ. Income and property are the primary contributors to the SALT (State and Local Taxes) deduction. For those that don’t use itemized deductions, this is probably Greek, which is why the Democrats and left-leaning media can get away with falsely saying the rich are getting the majority of the tax breaks. In the spreadsheet I ran, an example of a couple making $200,000 per year and living in a $1,000,000 home. For reference, this is about the break point for the top 10 percent of wage earners (i.e. the rich). I’m not going to bore you with the details, but will provide the results by state. The TC&JA capped the SALT deduction at $10,000, which I estimate less than 1 percent of couples making $61,372 would ever reach. The results were surprising and points out the complexity of the tax codes.
As I said above, I assumed the couple had an income of $200,000, but I reduced that by the standard deduction of $24,000, to $176,000 taxable income. I’m not going to show the various tax rates for the states, and I used an average property tax rate in each state. FYI, in NH, it’s 2.13 percent or $21.30/$1,000 property value. So here are the results: In N.H., the couple would pay $0 in income tax and $21,260 in property tax for a total of $21,260 in SALT deductions. Since $10,000 is the maximum that can be deducted, that couple would have to pay taxes on the $11,260 that they would have deducted before the TC&JA. The tax rate at $176,000 is 24 percent, therefore $11,260 X .24 = $3,603 more in taxes would have to be paid by the couple. That’s not the full picture. Because at $176,000, the reduction in tax I showed above for the average income also applies to the higher wage earners, but it’s $2,674. So, the N.H. couple would end up paying $3,603 - $2,674 = $929 more in taxes than in 2017.
For the other states, I’ll provide the income tax, property tax, and final “increase” in taxes paid to the IRS over 2017. MA income tax would be $8,976 and property tax $19,810 and taxes would increase by $3,338. CA income tax would be $11,081 and property tax $10,000 and taxes would increase by $872. NY income tax would be $10,546 and property tax $12,000 and taxes would increase by $1,341. Lastly, NJ income tax would be $7,172 and property tax $32,260 and taxes would increase by $6,744.
In my opinion, president Trump was elected because the middle class was (and still is) struggling to keep pace with inflation. Yet the rich keep getting richer. Good jobs were going overseas and workforce participation rate was going down. The TC&JA was intended to reinvigorate the economy and it has by all economic indicators. I think the Republicans should not have decreased the tax rates at the top, but I also believe some Republicans would have balked at that, since there are plenty of wealthy Republicans not wanting to see their taxes go up. The deal was not perfect, but I just looked at the workforce participation rate (https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/LNS11300000?) and it is at 63.2 percent, which is the highest since 2014 and the first extended upturn since 2000. If we can get it to 70 percent, we could achieve a balanced budget. We can, if we all work together!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(1) comment
Good job putting out the hard facts Bruce. Because of the doubling of the standard deduction, we personally are going to get back WAY more $ than we have in years. Don't expect any thank you from the deranged Trump haters though. Too many numbers for them to understand.
