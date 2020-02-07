To The Daily Sun,
In his State of the Union address, President Trump expressed his support for lowering the cost of prescription drugs. Happily, a bipartisan bill that accomplishes this goal has been passed by the House of Representatives and sent to the Senate. This would be a very good time for Senator McConnell to bring that legislation to the floor of the Senate for a vote. Given President Trump’s expressed support, there is little doubt that he would be willing to sign it.
If you agree that prescription drug costs should be lowered, please call Senator McConnell’s office today and urge him to bring this bill up for a vote. The telephone number is: 202-224-2541.
Brenda Sens
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.