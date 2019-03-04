To The Daily Sun,
I'm getting real tired of these liberals pushing gun control, doesn't matter what form of it they're trying to push, it is unconstitutional. N.H. is trying to pass legislation to require background checks for someone to buy or own a gun. It's not going to end there. They're trying to disarm us, a little at a time, by hook or by crook. They want to disarm us in order to control us. They know if they can get our guns away from us, then that's it, we're sunk. We have no way of fighting back against an oppressive government.
We must do everything we can to retain and protect our 2nd Amendment. Instituting gun control will only punish the law abiding citizens who wish to have guns. You think for a second that criminals who want guns care about the laws? I don't know why you people can't understand that. They will just buy them on the black market or private sale.
They want gun control to protect our kids in the schools, but they allow abortion. Figure that one out. These women who support abortion say they want the right to choose, well okay, we gun owners want to right to carry.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
(3) comments
No one wants them-stop your insanity!
Headline-' Venezuela, June 1, 2012. To improve security and prevent crime, the private sale and ownership of private weapons has been banned.' Just look at them now. That's the first thing socialists do or else they could never get away with their crimes against the people. Less than 7 years later and see how that is working. We will never comply with their gun control schemes.
Yes, ALL their problems stem from lack of guns, you sloved it, congrats!
